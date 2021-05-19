Android 12 Beta rolled out; OnePlus 9, Mi 11 Ultra and more eligible

Image Source : GOOGLE Android 12 Beta rolled out for Pixel 5, OnePlus 9, Mi 11 Ultra and more.

Google hosted its much-awaited I/O 2021 conference on Tuesday, where they finally announced the launch of Android 12. While the update is not yet ready in its stable form, the tech geeks can try out the update only on their Pixel smartphones using the beta release. Besides the Pixel phones, the update has also been made available for phones from other OEMs including OnePlus 9 series, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and more.

Android 12 Beta: Which devices are eligible?

As listed on the Android 12 developer beta website, devices from Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Sharp, TCL, Xiaomi, Vivo and ZTE will be eligible for the beta update.

Firstly, Google devices that are supported include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL. It also includes the more recent models like Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5.

As for the devices from other OEMs, the Asus ZenFone 8, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 and Mi 11X Pro support the new Android 12 Beta. Apart from these, the iQOO 7 Legend, Tecno Camon 17, TCL 20 Pro 5G and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G are also supported.

While the aforementioned OEM list also mentions Realme and Sharp, it is not yet clear which devices from these brands will support the Android 12 Beta build.

In case you are keen to try out the new Android 12 Beta, you can head over to the Android 12 Developers Beta website and download the ROM for your device.

However, it is worth noting that installing a beta build is not recommended on a primary device as it might contain a lot of bugs and issues.

What’s new in Android 12?

Android 12 brings a major design change when compared to Android 11. The new Material You design is highly customisable with changes to the colour theme, icons and more. It also brings new attractive widgets on board elevating the user experience even further. Moreover, it brings improved security with more control over data privacy, and improved cameras.