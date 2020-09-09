Android 11 with improved notifications and more starts rolling out: Know which devices get it now

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Android 11

After revealing the beat versions of the new Android 11 OS, Google has finally started rolling out the next-gen operating system as part of a stable version. Android 11 comes with a number of new features such as improved notifications, inbuilt screen recording, Bubbles for easy multi-tasking, 5G, and more. Read on to know more about this and what all devices will get it first.

Android 11: Features

Android 11 primarily focuses on the way we receive notifications, specifically for messages. The notification panel will now get a dedicated Conversation section to put all notifications from various messaging apps for streamlined and easy usage. Users will also be able to prioritise important messages. Android 11 will also bring in Bubbles for easy multitasking. The feature works similar to Facebook Messenger's chat heads and will allow users to respond to messages while accessing other apps on the smartphone.

Android devices will finally get a built-in screen recording that will let users record their screens without a third-party app, much like on iOS. Users will also get better access to connected smart devices by long-pressing the power button. The media controls section has been redesigned for better controls and easy switch between devices being used to play media. There is also support for Android Auto that will work wirelessly for all devices with Android 11 and compatible cars.

There is also a focus on privacy as such one-time permissions for all other permissions (microphone, camera and location, and more) while downloading apps. Unused apps won't access users' data as Android 11 will auto-reset the permission settings. This can be reversed anytime users want to. Additionally, users will get fixes via Google Play instead of full software updates and Android Enterprise users will get improved privacy protection.

Further, Android 11 includes support for 5G, waterfall displays, dual-screen support, improved APIs, and more features.

For Pixel 2 users, additional features such as app suggestions on the home screen, new overview actions for easy screenshots and editing, and more will be introduced with Android 11.

Android 11: List of smartphones that will get it now

Android 11 is currently available Pixel phones and some devices from Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus as open beta. More companies will join the list in the coming months. Here's a look at the devices:

Google Pixel 2/2 XL

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

Google Pixel 3a/3 XL

Google Pixel 4/ 4XL

Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus 8/8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10/10 Pro

Realme X50 Pro

Oppo Fins X2 series

Oppo Reno 3 series

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage