AMD takes on Nvidia with next gen graphics cards for PC gaming.

After reporting record Q3 revenue and announcing the $35 billion acquisition of rival company Xilinx, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has unveiled Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, also known as Big Navi, for the next level of PC gaming.

Taking on graphics giant Nvidia, AMD said the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT is the ultimate 4K graphics card and the fastest ever AMD gaming graphics card. AMD Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards are expected to be available beginning November 18 for $579 and $649, respectively.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected to be available from December 8 for $999, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The announcement is the culmination of years of R&D focused on bringing the best of AMD Radeon graphics to the enthusiast and ultra-enthusiast gaming markets, and represents a major evolution in PC gaming," said Scott Herkelman, GM of AMD's Graphics Business Unit.

"The new AMD graphics cards deliver new levels of immersion with breathtaking life-like visuals, and must-have features that provide the ultimate gaming experiences," he added.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards are built on groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture – a new foundation for next-generation consoles, PCs, laptops and mobile devices. It aims to deliver up to 2 times higher performance and up to 54 per cent higher performance-per-watt compared to AMD RDNA-based graphics cards.

"Featuring high-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 technology and 16GB memory, the Radeon RX 6000 Series was designed to power the most demanding AAA games at 4K resolution with the highest possible settings," the company said.

