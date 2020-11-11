AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 series processor launched: All you need to know

Image Source : AMD AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 series processor launched.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has just announced the launch of its new high-performance AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor. With this, the company aims to give a tough competition to its rival Intel. As claimed by the company, the new chipset is based on the innovative 7nm process technology and features Zen 2' cores and high-performance AMD Radeon graphics. With all this in place, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series promises to offer a new class of performance.

"We continue the 10-year planned availability as with our other Ryzen Embedded processors and look forward to seeing partners and customers utilizing fast processing speeds, integrated graphics and outstanding power efficiency of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor for years to come,'' Rajneesh Gaur, Corporate VP and GM Embedded Business, AMD said in a statement.

The AMD Embedded Ryzen V2000 family is designed for embedded applications such as Thin Client, MiniPC and Edge systems. Equipped with up to eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, a single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor provides 2x the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 per cent better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 per cent better graphics performance over the previous generation.

For customers and applications that need high-performance display capabilities, the Ryzen Embedded V2000 series can power up to four independent displays in 4K resolution.

Similar to the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 Series, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 will support AMD Memory Guard, a suite of security features including Secure Boot and Secure Memory Encryption, in which stored memory is encrypted to help prevent an attacker from accessing the data, as well as helps to mitigate cold boot attacks.

