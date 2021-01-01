Image Source : AMAZON AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition smart TVs launched in India.

Amazon has launched its first range of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand, starting at a price of Rs 29,999 in India. The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs come in two sizes - 55-inch and 50-inch, reports Engadget.

Both the variants come with ultra-HD LED (4K) panels with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format and both the TVs are available on the Amazon India website. There is also Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience out of the 20W speakers on the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs.

Both TVs are powered by the quad-core Amlogic processor while for connectivity you get three HDMI ports and two USB Type-A ports.

The TVs will also come with support for Amazon's voice assistant Alexa and you can ask the TV to play your favourite music and TV shows just by using voice commands.

The remote control also comes with dedicated keys for Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. The minimal remote also has a mic for Alexa voice search.

Amazon India is offering a 1-year Comprehensive Warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel. Service and installation will be provided by Amazon Home service.