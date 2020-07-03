Amazon Prime Video app for Windows 10 launched: Here's how to get it

Image Source : MICROSOFT STORE Amazon Prime Video on Windows

Amazon has announced that its customers in India can now access Prime Video through a dedicated app available on the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 devices. Using the new Amazon Prime Video for Windows app, customers are now able to stream Prime Video content online or download Prime Video content for offline viewing on their device.

This feature only works through the app on the Windows 10 operating system and includes desktop PCs, laptops, and tablets. The online streaming experience will be the same as the current experience on the Prime Video website.

Customers can find the new Amazon Prime Video for PC app through the Microsoft Store on their Windows 10 device. Earlier, Amazon Prime Video introduced a Watch Party feature that allows its Prime members to view movies and TV shows together from different locations.

With Watch Party, one can chat with up to 100 friends while they watch movies and TV shows online together.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage