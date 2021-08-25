Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen launched in India.

Amazon has announced the launch of the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). The new Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour for a better display experience, an improved 13-megapixel camera and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound.

With dual stereo speakers and an 8-inch HD screen, the new Echo Show 8 delivers a delightful entertainment experience. Users can ask the Echo Show 8 to play Amazon Prime Video and Netflix or ask Alexa to play their favourite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana.

The Alexa users can also set up and control thousands of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geysers and more that work with Alexa. It can also be used to remotely monitor homes and view the live video feed from Echo Show 8’s camera on the user's smartphone or other Echo Show devices.

Using the built-in camera, the users can also make hands-free video calls with Alexa to friends and family having the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices. The improved 13 MP camera with auto framing feature can pan and zoom to make sure you and your family are always in frame.

Echo Show 8 can also set timers and reminders, pay mobile and electricity bills, get weather updates, cook along to your favourite recipes, catch up on latest news, and much more. You can use Facebook Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame and put your memories on display. The adaptive colour display on Echo Show 8 makes your photos look great in any light.

Pricing and Availability

While the new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs. 13,999, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499 for a limited time period. It comes in two colour variants, Black and White.