Amazon Echo devices to automatically delete your recordings.

After launching new Alexa and Echo devices, Amazon has introduced additional privacy controls and easier ways for the customers. The Echo devices will now automatically delete your recordings. "You can now choose whether or not to save your voice recordings. If you choose not to save your voice recordings, they will be automatically deleted after Alexa processes your request," said Karthik Mitta, Director of Alexa Privacy at Amazon.

All previously saved recordings will also be deleted. You will still be able to review the transcripts of your Alexa requests for 30 days before we begin automatically deleting them. "If you would like to delete your transcripts before 30 days, you can always do so in the Alexa app or online," Mitta said in a blog post this week.

The users can still delete voice recordings one by one, by date range, by Alexa-enabled device, all at once, or choose to automatically delete voice recordings on an ongoing three- or 18-month basis.

Amazon also introduced more ways to manage privacy experience by simply asking Alexa: "Alexa, delete everything I've said." If you want to delete all the previously-saved voice recordings associated with your account, you can simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I've said."

"Alexa, how do I review my privacy settings?" When you ask, "Alexa, how do I review my privacy settings?" Alexa will send you a direct link in the Alexa app to your Alexa Privacy Settings.

Before the end of the year, all Alexa customers will receive an email outlining available privacy settings and features. It will highlight important privacy information, new tools and features, and additions to the Alexa Privacy Hub.

Amazon this week launched Echo Show 10, new Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids Edition, among others. The new line-up of Echo devices, featuring completely new designs, enhanced audio, and more powerful hardware, will start from Rs 4,999 in India.

