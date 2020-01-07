Amazon unveils Echo Auto to bring Alexa in cars: Price, features, and more

Amazon Echo Auto in India

Amazon has introduced another Amazon Echo product -- the Amazon Echo Auto -- in India. The new Amazon device aims to bring Alexa and Google Assistant to cars. Here’s all you need to know.

Amazon Echo Auto specs, features

The Echo Auto comes with an 8-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and supports speech recognition technology. The speech recognition tech will allow Alexa to hear you even when music or ac is on, or over road noise.

The Echo Auto is powered by a car's 12V charging socket or USB port. It can get connected to a car’s stereo system either via a 3.5mm aux cable or Bluetooth. As for Alexa connectivity, it requires users to use the Alexa app and use the virtual assistant to play music, send messages, or make calls in the car.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India said, “Customers in India tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go, and we’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own. Enjoy ad-free music with no breaks or RJ talks, listen to that unfinished audiobook on-the-go, or make calls without the distraction of looking at your smartphone by using simple voice commands. We cannot wait to see how customers in India take Alexa on the road.”

Additionally, the device is privacy-focused and lets users look for directions.

Amazon Echo Auto price, availability

The Amazon Echo Auto is priced at Rs. 4,999 and will be up for grabs starting January 15 via Amazon India and select retail outlets.

