Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e gets Alexa support with latest update: How to use

Follow us on Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e gets Alexa support with latest update.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches have started receiving the much-awaited Amazon Alexa feature with the latest update. Starting June 22, the users will be able to interact with their smartwatch using their voice. This will allow them to use Alexa to play music, set alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information.

Here’s how you can installa and setup the Amazon Alexa feature on your Amazfit GTS 2e or GTR 2e.

How to install Alexa?

Pair the watch and connect it via bluetooth with phone Open Zepp application, click on profile, select Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e Update the system to version 1.0.2.31 On the watch home screen, swipe left Tap “Authorize Alexa on the device page of the app” Open Zepp application, click on profile, click on add accounts Click on “Amazon Alexa” Login with Amazon account Push the Power Button Tap “More” then tap “Alexa”

Following the above step, one will now be able to enjoy Alexa on their smartwatch. You can now say “Alexa” to play music, have traffic, weather updates and more using just your voice.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e feature an aluminum alloy body with dynamic curves that deliver a comfortable and light wearable experience, while also incorporating vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen. Both smartwatches have AMOLED high-definition screens for a clear and vivid display.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e are works of art on your wrist. Choose from a broad range of over 50 watch face themes so that you’re always in style. These smartwatches are equipped with health tracking metrics like SpO2, stress monitoring, sleep (REM/Nap), 24X7 heart rate, pedometer and more. The new Amazfit smartwatches feature 90 built-in sports modes to cover the needs of most sports enthusiasts. You can feel the difference with the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches with improved haptic feedback.