Global entertainment industry embraces Alibaba Cloud: Here's what it means

TPN will ensure content security, prevention of data breaches and more

Alibaba Cloud on Tuesday announced it has become the first Public Cloud vendor in the world to obtain the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) certification from the global entertainment industry.

The TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations; the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Content Delivery and Security Association (CDSA).

The goal of the network is to ensure content security, prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and TV shows before they are released, by creating a single, central global directory of a trusted partner' vendors.

"Not only does the TPN certification recognise the effort that Alibaba Cloud has made to deliver industry-leading levels of security, but it also acknowledges the dependability, flexibility and scalability of our Cloud-based platform, a said Alex Li, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud South Asia.

The certification is significant because it satisfies content producers that Alibaba Cloud's use of industry best practices ensures that its solutions, facilities, people and workflows are secure, as certified by experienced industry evaluators.

"As the future of media productions is shifting to Public Cloud platforms, it is essential for vendors like Alibaba Cloud to pioneer innovations that will propel the advancement of the entertainment industry in a digital era," said Drew Branch, Senior Security Consultant at Independent Security Evaluators.

Production houses like Animal Logic and Territory Studio are already on Alibaba Cloud.

"With such high value and sensitive assets to protect, production houses are naturally drawn to the solutions that offer the highest levels of security," said Li.

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers, and the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC.

