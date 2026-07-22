New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET paper leak continues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with heavy security arrangements in place across the national capital. Delhi Police has intensified barricading and deployed additional personnel at key locations. The protest, which entered its 32nd day, has seen participation from opposition leaders and student groups demanding action over alleged irregularities in the examination process and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, wearing black clothes, leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest outside Parliament to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the police action against protesting students. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the opposition protest. MPs of the Congress, SP, Left parties, RJD, TMC, JMM and other parties were present during the protest, during which they raised slogans against the government.

In a dramatic turn of events, opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by police on Tuesday after they staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding his resignation. The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi.

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