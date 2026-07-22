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NEET paper leak protests LIVE: 'No debate until Education Minister resigns,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

NEET paper leak protest LIVE: Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital following Monday's clashes, in which Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured and over 20 police vehicles were damaged.

NEET paper leak protests
NEET paper leak protests Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET paper leak continues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with heavy security arrangements in place across the national capital. Delhi Police has intensified barricading and deployed additional personnel at key locations. The protest, which entered its 32nd day, has seen participation from opposition leaders and student groups demanding action over alleged irregularities in the examination process and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, wearing black clothes, leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest outside Parliament to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the police action against protesting students. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the opposition protest. MPs of the Congress, SP, Left parties, RJD, TMC, JMM and other parties were present during the protest, during which they raised slogans against the government.

In a dramatic turn of events, opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by police on Tuesday after they staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding his resignation. The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :NEET paper leak protests

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  • 2:30 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JP Nadda slams Opposition in Rajya Sabha, says govt ready to discuss NEET row

    In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda said, "The INDI Alliance's conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democractic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Govt is ready to discuss all issues. Besides this, our Govt is ready to also discuss NEET paper leak and all matters related to it. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is transparent Govt. It is a Govt which always rules in the favour of the people. So, we strongly condemn their (Opposition's) anti-people activities. They do not believe in democracy or democratic values."

  • 2:12 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi's visit to CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar postponed

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has been postponed for now. The Congress leader was scheduled to visit the protest site amid the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak and opposition demands for action against the government.

  • 2:11 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress does not want to discuss: Kiren Rijiju

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress of avoiding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament.

  • 2:09 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All important issues, including NEET Paper Leak, will be discussed: Kiren Rijiju

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that all important issues, including the alleged NEET paper leak, will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the House, Rijiju assured members that the government is ready to take up discussions on key matters as per parliamentary rules and procedures.

  • 2:07 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Education Minister should resign before discussion on NEET: Kharge

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying that a discussion on the NEET issue should take place only after his resignation. Raising NEET UG 2026 paper leak issue in Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "If there has to be a fair discussion, Education Minister should resign first. Until he resigns, there won't be a fair discussion here."

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to visit CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak. The visit comes as opposition leaders continue to extend support to the protesters demanding action over alleged irregularities in the examination process and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

     

  • 1:35 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi PC at 4 pm

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference at 4 pm today at Indira Bhawan. 

  • 1:32 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Delhi Police has no moral right to advise on peaceful protests': CJP

    "The Delhi Police has no moral right to advise us about peaceful protests after cracking the heads of students on Monday," says Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

     

  • 1:16 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh heads to meet protesting students

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh has left Parliament House to meet the protesting students as the Centre steps up efforts to engage with demonstrators. The development comes a day after Singh visited activist Sonam Wangchuk at a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment while continuing his indefinite hunger strike.

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Metro closures leave commuters stranded

    The closure of 16 metro stations by the DMRC due to "security reasons" amid the ongoing CJP protest has left hundreds of office-goers, students and other commuters stranded, forcing many to change routes midway, exit at unfamiliar stations and scramble for alternative transport during the morning rush. For many, it was the second such disruption within a week, adding to frustration over repeated delays to their daily commute. A similar shutdown happened on Monday.

  • 1:00 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CJP protest: Injured woman taken off ventilator, condition stable

    A 21-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries during the reported CJP protest-related incident has shown notable improvement, according to doctors at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Hospital authorities said she has been successfully taken off the ventilator and is now breathing on her own. She is conscious, responding appropriately to commands, and her MRI scans of the brain and spine are reported to be normal, they added. 

    (Anamika Gaur) 

  • 12:46 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CJP urges protesters to stick to four slogans, warns against 'negative' messaging

    "'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Inquilab Zindabad', 'Jai Bheem' and 'Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do', stick to these four slogans only; They are looking to make narrative, we will not tolerate any negative slogans", says CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka at Jantar Mantar.

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Students clash with police in Bihar's Patna

    Students clashed with police in Patna on Wednesday during a march towards the Raj Bhavan over issues including alleged paper leaks, corruption in the education system, and privatisation of education. The protest march, organised under the leadership of the All India Students' Association (AISA), was stopped by police at JP Golambar, where barricades were put up to prevent the protesters from moving ahead. According to officials, some students attempted to break through the barricades, following which police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. A lathicharge was also carried out to control the situation. The students said the march was held in solidarity with the ongoing student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in examinations, paper leaks, corruption in the education system, and the privatisation of education.

  • 12:37 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray

    AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in the national capital amid ongoing protests. 

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil arrives at CJP protest site

    Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil arrives at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar.

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress vows to intensify NEET protest

    Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "For the last 3 days, we have been moving an adjournment motion demanding discussion on the NEET exam paper leak and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. But the government is not accepting our demand. Yesterday, Jitendra Singh said the govt is ready for discussion, but under which rule? Why is this govt insensitive on this issue? What is stopping them from going for a structured debate? We will continue our agitation on three demands - NEET paper leak, resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and withdrawal of FIRs against the students...We expect this brutal attitude from central agencies like police, but we are capable of handling it. We will fight for the students."

    "Our leader is not the one who would get scared. He can fight for himself. Modi wants to finish Rahul Gandhi, so let them try. Modi sent the police yesterday. Is this the way to treat the Leader of the Opposition?" 

  • 12:08 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak in Parliament as per rules: Kiren Rijiju

    In Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "For three days we have been offering that the Government is absolutely ready to have a discussion on NEET paper leak issue. Since day 1 we have been saying that discussions have to be held as per rules. When the discussion is to be held, the duration of the discussion and under what rule the discussion is to be held should be decided after speaking with Floor Leaders of all parties. Govt is ready to have discussion on NEET paper leak issue. There should be a construction discussion for the future of the youth of this country - this is what the Govt wants."

  • 11:51 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to meet CJP representatives today

    Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh are scheduled to meet representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) today. The meeting comes amid the ongoing CJP protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    (Input: Devendra Parasar)

  • 11:48 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CRPF deployed at metro stations

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed at key metro stations and along routes leading to Parliament as security has been stepped up in the national capital. CRPF personnel have been stationed at metro stations in central Delhi and on roads leading to the Parliament complex to assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order.

     

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    16 metro stations closed in Delhi

    A total of 16 metro stations have been closed in Delhi.

    1. Lok Kalyan Marg
    2. Rajiv Chowk
    3. Patel Chowk
    4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
    5. Barakhambha Road
    6. Supreme Court
    7. Seva Teerth
    8. Janpath
    9. Mandi House
    10. Central Secretariat
    11. ITO
    12. Delhi Gate
    13. Indraprastha
    14. Khan Market
    15. Jor Bagh
    16. Shivaji Stadium

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Uddhav Thackeray backs CJP Protest, accuses govt of acting 'dictatorial'

    Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray extended his support to the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, accusing the government of failing to engage in dialogue with students and protesters. Thackeray said his support for CJP founder Abhijeet Deepak was not limited to the previous day but had been there "from day one". He said the government should have initiated discussions earlier, adding that such a step could have prevented the escalation of the protest.

    "The government has lost its patience, but it does not know that people can remove them whenever they want," Thackeray said, alleging that the current dispensation had become "dictatorial".

    Reacting to the police action during the protest, Thackeray condemned the alleged use of force against women protesters, calling it "completely wrong".

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DMCR closes four metro stations due to security reasons

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday closed four metro stations due to security reasons amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital. The affected stations are Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition MPs stage protest inside Parliament premises in black clothes

    Opposition leaders, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and others stage a protest on the Parliament premises wearing black clothes. 

     

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi railway stations put on high alert

    Amid the ongoing protests in Delhi, a high alert has been issued at major railway stations across the national capital. Security has been heightened at New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Cantonment, Anand Vihar Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Old Delhi Railway Station. Authorities are closely monitoring passenger movement and crowd gatherings at these stations. Officials said that if any train arrives carrying a large number of people heading towards Central Delhi, the Delhi Police will be alerted to take necessary measures.

    (Input: Anamika Gaur)

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi HC to hear plea against police action during protest

    Delhi High Court will today hear a PIL challenging the alleged police action against students and other protesters during activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The plea seeks an independent probe into the July 18 operation, preservation of evidence and guidelines to protect the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

     

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi over PM residence protest, calls it 'shameful'

    BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a press conference, said, "Yesterday was a very shameful day in the history of India's democracy. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi forcibly staged a sit-in outside the gate of the Prime Minister's residence without any permission. He knows the dignity associated with the Prime Minister's residence. Yet, the kind of irresponsible conduct he displayed deserves strong condemnation. The Prime Minister's security is of utmost importance."

     

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    20 additional CRPF companies rushed in from West Bengal

    The Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties, officials said on Wednesday. The forces, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security heightened on Delhi's Raisina Road

    Security has been intensified on Raisina Road in Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, with additional police personnel deployed in the area. The move comes after the Youth Congress announced a programme on Raisina Road today. Authorities have increased deployment in view of the expected gathering. This is where the most commotion occurred on Tuesday.

     

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    If govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi: CJP

    Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday warned the Union government that the youth of the country would "take them down very badly" if it failed to address the demands of the ongoing protest, saying that the July 20 demonstration was only a "trailer". "This is the biggest movement in India's post-independence history...We have said this very clearly: what happened on 20th was a trailer. If the Govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi because this time we will not hold back and stay silent...The Govt really needs to get its act together; otherwise, the Youth of this country is going to take them down very badly," Ranka said.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10 FIRs registered in CJP Parliament protest march

    A total of 10 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the CJP protest in Delhi. Policy-wise details of the FIRs:

    • Parliament Street Police Station: 4 FIRs
    • CP Police Station: 3 FIRs
    • Mandir Marg Police Station: 1 FIR
    • Barakhamba Road Police Station: 1 FIR
    • Kartavya Path Police Station: 1 FIR

    According to the police, these FIRs have been registered in connection with various incidents that occurred during the protest and related to law and order. The investigation into the cases is ongoing.

    (Input: Abhay Parashar)

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition MPs to hold protests demanding Pradhan's resignation

    The opposition MPs will hold a protest outside Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests have been tentatively scheduled for 10:30 am, during which opposition legislators will also raise concerns over the irregularities in the NEET UG examination. They will also hold a protest against the police action taken on July 20 on students.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Police deployed at metro stations around Jantar Mantar

    Delhi Police has stepped up security at four metro stations near Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest. Police personnel have been deployed at Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, and Barakhamba metro stations to monitor the movement of protesters heading towards the demonstration site. Police are monitoring the number of people going to Jantar Mantar outside the stations.

     

    (Input: Anamika Gaur)

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Police registers FIR over attack on RAF officers

    Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the attack on RAF officers in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

    (Input: Abhay Parasar)

     

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress holds nationwide protests condemning detention of Rahul, Priyanka

    Congress workers and local leaders staged protests across several states on Tuesday against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders in Delhi, while also condemning the police action against CJP activists during their protest on Monday.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Should not happen in democracy: Shashi Tharoor on detention of Congress leaders

    Following the Congress protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the detention of Congress leaders, including LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that there is a need to raise the issues and demands of the public. The leaders were released later. Speaking to ANI about the detention of Congress leaders during the protest, Tharoor said, "What happened is absolutely wrong. This should not happen in a democracy. We need to raise the issues and the demands of the public."

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We protested to bring students' issues to national attention: Rahul Gandhi

     Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government was "clearly" not interested in having a debate on the events of the July 20 Parliament march, which turned violent and therefore the opposition decided to protest outside the Prime Minister's residence to put the spotlight on the issues of the students.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk

    Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, said sources. The meeting comes as the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar enters its 32nd day over the alleged NEET paper leak and the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. READ

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Committed to discussing NEET': Dharmendra Pradhan hits out at Rahul Gandhi

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of using students as "political tools" following the police crackdown on the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Congress following the protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against the action taken on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday. In his first reaction to the controversy, Pradhan alleged that the Congress was attempting to create disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament instead of constructively addressing concerns surrounding the NEET paper leak issue. In a post on X, the Union Minister claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence despite the Centre having conveyed its willingness to hold a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue. READ

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy barricading across Delhi

    Heavy barricading has been placed on several roads around Parliament House, including Rafi Marg, as security agencies remain on alert amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CJP protest Continues at Jantar Mantar

    Several protesters continued their stay at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP). The protesters have been camping at the site, pressing their demands for action over alleged irregularities in the examination process and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CJP urges people to join them

    The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday urged people to join the protest at Jantar Mantar. "Join us today at Jantar Mantar this morning to continue demanding accountability from the incompetent Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," the CJP said in a post on X.

     

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