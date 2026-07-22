Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, till further orders; check full list here

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday closed 16 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, until further notice due to heightened security arrangements in the national capital amid ongoing protests. However, the DMRC said that the interchange facilities will be available.

16 metro stations closed | List here

According to the DMRC, the following stations have been closed:

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhamba Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium

The decision comes amid heightened security across central Delhi, with authorities tightening restrictions around Parliament and other key locations in view of the ongoing protests.

Several metro stations were closed on Monday as thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities.

CRPF deployed at metro stations

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been deployed at key metro stations and along routes leading to Parliament as security has been stepped up in the national capital. CRPF personnel have been stationed at metro stations in central Delhi and on roads leading to the Parliament complex to assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order.

Earlier, 20 additional companies of the CRPF were airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital.

The deployment comes amid heightened security arrangements in view of the ongoing protests, with authorities closely monitoring movement around Parliament and other sensitive locations.

CJP protesters continue sit-in at Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with more supporters gathering at the protest site overnight and volunteers receiving food and other supplies sent by sympathisers, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, the CJP claimed that "thousands and thousands of protesters are at Jantar Mantar this morning" and reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. "Why does the Pradhan Mantri (prime minister) love the Mantri Pradhan (Minister Pradhan) more than India's youth?" the post read.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns. "We will not leave this spot until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. July 20 was a milestone moment in India's political history, especially in post-Independence India. The youth won't stay quiet anymore," he said.

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