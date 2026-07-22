David Warner pleads guilty to drink-driving, lawyer reveals details

Sydney:

Former Australia opener David Warner has pleaded guilty to a mid-range drink-driving charge. The plea was entered through Warner's lawyer, Bobby Hill, at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, July 22. However, the veteran batter wasn’t required to appear before the court. His sentence is now scheduled to be handed down on August 18.

In the meantime, his role as Sydney Thunder captain is under renewed scrutiny as the cricketer awaits sentencing next month.

“The parties are in discussion about the facts,” Mr Hill commented as quoted by Cricinfo.

What led to Warner’s arrest?

Notably, the charge relates to an incident on Easter Sunday after Warner was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Following a positive roadside alcohol test, he underwent a secondary breath analysis at Maroubra Police Station, where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.104. The reading was more than double the legal limit and falls within the mid-range drink-driving category.

Warner had previously indicated he would admit the offence when the matter first came before the court in May.

“He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber,” he said at the time.

According to Mr Hill, Warner had consumed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before deciding to drive instead of arranging other transport.

“It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is, as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B,” Hill said. Mr Hill also added that Warner's last drink had been 11 minutes before he was pulled over by police.

The lawyer also said Warner was remorseful and intended to seek leniency at sentencing, while accepting he should face the same legal consequences as any other member of the public.

Now, the guilty plea has raised questions over Warner's future as Sydney Thunder captain. The Big Bash League club was contacted for comment after the plea was entered.

“The allegations are of course concerning and we take them very seriously. At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving,” Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said after his arrest.

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