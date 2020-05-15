Airtel offers double data benifits on its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan: Here’s what you need to know

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel is now offering double data benefits on its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan.

Airtel has just introduced double data benefits on its existing Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. Earlier, the plan offered users 6GB of high-speed data. With the revised plan, users will get double the data at 12GB. While the data plan has doubled up, other perks remain the same. Here’s everything you need to know about Airtel’s new prepaid recharge plan.

Airtel is offering 12GB of data for 28 days with its Rs. 98 prepaid data plan. It does not bring unlimited calls or other benefits since it is mainly focused on people looking for just high-speed data. With this plan, the company is looking forward to competing against Jio’s Rs. 101 data voucher that is offering users 12GB of 4G data and 1000 Jio to non-Jio calling minutes.

However, Jio is still offering a more compelling option as the data voucher does not carry validity. This means that the data voucher will be added to your existing plan. For example, if your base plan has a validity of around 50 days left and you get the Rs. 101 data voucher, the 12GB data will be available for those 50 days.

Airtel also has a data plan available for almost half the price. The company decided not to make any changes to its Rs. 48 prepaid plan that is currently offering 3GB of 4G data with 28 days validity.

As for Vodafone Idea, the telecom operator also has a Rs. 98 plan available in its portfolio. The plan offers 6GB of data for 28 days

