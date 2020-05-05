Airtel offering free ZEE5 subscription to its customers: Here's how to get it

Airtel and ZEE5 partner up to offer free subscription to users.

Bharti Airtel is expanding its portfolio of services that are offered to its Airtel Thanks customers. The company has now partnered up with ZEE5 in order to provide users with premium content for free. As the partnership has just come into action, the customers will need to wait until July 12 to get free access to the streaming service.

It is not the first time that Airtel is providing free access to a streaming service. The company has been offering Airtel Xstream for free to all of its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The telecom operator has also given select customers access to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Airtel Thanks customers will not be required to pay anything extra to gain access to the ZEE5 streaming service. Once the validity is over, the users can simply purchase a subscription to the service through ZEE5’s app or website. ZEE5 app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head, ZEE5 India, said, “ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat. Having established ourselves as entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer.”

ZEE5 is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 99 per month. The consumers can also opt-in for half-yearly and annual plans priced at Rs. 599 and Rs. 999 respectively.

As for the Airtel Thanks service, it was launched by the telecom operator last year. With the help of the service, the company aims to give rewards to loyal customers. Currently, there are three tiers in the Thanks app, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier brings its own set of benefits to the table.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage