Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav congratulate Shreyas Iyer for becoming new India T20I captain | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai:

Shreyas Iyer has been named as India’s new T20I captain. Suryakumar Yadav was axed from his role despite winning the T20 World Cup 2026 and not losing a single bilateral series. He has been completely dropped from the T20I scheme of things, as Suryakumar’s form played a major role in the decision. He has struggled to live up to the reputation in the T20 World Cup and also in the IPL 2026, leading to the BCCI considering a change in the leadership.

However, the Mumbai-born isn’t bitter with the selection call as he congratulated Shreyas on taking over the role. He recalled days of playing cricket with the current captain and noted that it’s a proud moment for Mumbai cricket.

“Very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he is getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We have got to play a lot of cricket here together in Bombay and the most important thing what I felt is.. Three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going on to lead India. I think it’s a very proud moment and everyone needs to celebrate that,” Suryakumar said after the toss of the match between Triumphs Knights MNE and SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the Mumbai T20 League.

Earlier in the day, star batter Rohit Sharma was also seen congratulating Shreyas. The duo shook hands and spoke for a while and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Changes in India’s T20I set-up

After enjoying a phenomenal season with the bat in the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a spot in the T20I squad. He broke multiple records this season and after which, there were serious discussions on whether he should be immediately brought into the squad or play the waiting game. However, the selectors believe that the time is right for the 15-year-old to enter the senior team.

Rinku Singh missed out in the process. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wait, on the other hand, continues. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the Ireland and England series, with Prince Yadav replacing him. Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped for Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana made his much-awaited return.

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