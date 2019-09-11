After iPhone 11 launch, Apple slashes prices for older models

Image Source : APPLE Apple slashes price for the older iPhone Models

After the launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro and iPhone 11 pro max, Apple has decided to slash the prices for the older iPhone in the Indian market. The price cut details were revealed on the official website of the company. Last year launches the iPhone XR will be available starting from Rs 49,900 for the 64 GB version while the iPhone XS will be available from Rs 89,900 while there hasn’t been any change in the price of iPhone X, the price for iPhone XS Max is not available on the official website of Apple.

iPhone XR 64 GB Rs 49,900

iPhone XR 128 GB Rs 54,900

iPhone XS 64 GB Rs 89,900

iPhone XS 128 GB Rs 1,03,900

Apart from the X series the prices for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 too have dropped. While the iPhone 8's base model starts at Rs 39, 900, the iPhone 7 will be available from Rs 29,900.

Prices for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 prices are the lowest among the newly launched iPhones with the base 64 GB starting at Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11Pro starts at Rs 99,900 and iPhone 11 Pro max will come with a price tag starting Rs 1,09,900. Image Source : APPLE iPhone 11 Price

The updated prices are expected to be in effect soon on the various e-commerce websites.