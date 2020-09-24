Adobe launches new Liquid mode for easier PDF reading on smartphones

Image Source : ADOBE Adobe Acrobat

Software major Adobe on Wednesday announced the launch of Liquid Mode which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make it easier to read PDF documents on mobile devices. With the push of a button, Liquid Mode will automatically reformat text, images, and tables for quick navigation and consumption on small screens, Adobe said.

"With the launch of Liquid Mode -- a breakthrough technology powered by years of deep Machine Learning research -- document reading will now become a first-class experience on mobile," Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager of Adobe India, and Vice President Engineering of Adobe Document Cloud said in a statement.

"With no need to pinch and zoom and easy navigation, documents will be as easy to read as web pages. This is just a first step in our multi-year journey to fundamentally change the way people consume digital documents, and the way organisations extract information from PDFs," he added.

Consuming content on mobile has long been a painful experience, especially if a document is long and wordy. In fact, new Adobe research shows that 95 per cent of Indians wish most for stronger work/study features on their mobile reading device.

For that reason, Liquid Mode will debut first in the free Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile app for iOS and Android, including Google Play Store-compatible Chromebooks, followed by desktops and browsers, Adobe said.

Powered by the AI framework Adobe Sensei, Liquid Mode uses AI and ML in the background to understand and identify parts of a PDF, like headings, paragraphs, images, lists, tables, and more. It also attempts to understand the hierarchy and order of those parts to reformat a static PDF into a more dynamic and customisable experience.

Liquid Mode simultaneously creates an intelligent outline, collapsible and expandable sections, and searchable text for quick navigation. Users can even tailor font size and spacing between words, characters, and lines to suit their specific reading preferences. This is especially useful for those who may see the text as too small, squished together, tight, or jumbled.

With Liquid Mode, pinching and zooming is no longer necessary for users, Adobe said, adding that its long-term vision for the future of PDF is centred around bringing more Sensei technology into all of its document products and services.

