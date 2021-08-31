Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Acer to soon enter home entertainment segment in India.

Acer, one of the leading and most-recognized brands in computing globally, will soon be making its debut in the Smart Televisions segment under a license to Bengaluru based Indkal Technologies. Acer televisions will be launched at retail through Amazon and Flipkart across a wide spectrum of sizes ranging from smaller 32 inches to larger sizes such as 70 inches and in a combination of resolutions.

Indkal is expected to share the detailed specifications and pricing soon. Acer televisions are slated to hit the market sometime in September.

Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies, which is responsible for the development, distribution and support for Acer televisions in India, told media, “The need for home entertainment has increased in the past twelve months, thus boosting the demand for televisions. This marks a great time to enter the market with Acer, which is one of the most trusted and reliable brands across markets. As the current surge in sales is expected to grow till Diwali, we will find immense opportunities to showcase the value addition that Acer Televisions will bring to the market and towards improving the overall TV viewing experience.”

“Since its establishment in 1987, the Acer brand mission has been to break barriers between people and technology,” said Jade Zhou, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Acer Inc. “We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further the mission in India by providing a range of Acer-branded smart televisions that enrich the home entertainment experience."

Having been in the business for over 40 years now, Acer is among the leading brands in computing hardware for consumers worldwide. In India, it is popular for its personal computers, gaming laptops, desktops, and other peripheral devices.