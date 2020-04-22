Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Aarogya Setu app comes to rescue as 3 users reported possible COVID-19 infection in UP

Aarogya Setu app comes to rescue as 3 users reported possible COVID-19 infection in UP

Aarogya Setu app is being used by and three people used it to report suspected cases of Coronavirus

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2020 12:42 IST
aarogya setu, aarogya setu app, aarogya setu coronavirus tracking app, aarogya setu coronavirus trac

Aarogya Setu should be used by all

Three Corona suspects reported themselves to the government through the Aarogya app and their samples have now been sent for testing. The three persons had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and filled the questionnaire for self-assessment which tells users the risk level of catching the infection.

Since their risk level was high, the app provided them with options to contact helpline for testing or pass the information to the health ministry. They chose to inform the health ministry which then informed the state government.

"After getting names, address and phone numbers of three persons from the government, we sent our staff to collect the samples which have been sent for testing," said chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agarwal.

He said that if people download the Aarogya app, it would help the government a great deal since they would be able to realize the seriousness of the situation and report themselves to the concerned authorities, as it happened in these cases.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X