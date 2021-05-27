Aarogya Setu app to now show Blue Tick for people who are fully vaccinated.

Aarogya Setu app has been one of the most helpful apps in India during the COVID-19 times. With the coronavirus tracking app, the users were able to keep themselves safe by getting alerts if and when they came in contact with an infected person. Now, the application will be showing a blue tick to people who have been vaccinated.

The blue tick will be shown on the app of the user who has received both doses of the vaccine. Alongside the blue tick, the app’s status will also read ‘You are vaccinated’ in place of your health status, which is displayed on the home page.

Aarogya Setu announced the new feature via its official Twitter handle. According to the tweet, if you have got fully vaccinated, you will be eligible to get two blue ticks and the Blue Shield marking your contribution towards the fight against COVID.

In case you are fully vaccinated but your Aarogya Setu app has not been updated to reflect the same, you can head over to the Aarogya Setu app and tap on the ‘Update your vaccination status’ option. Here, you will be required to enter your mobile number and OTP and the status will get updated.

With the help of this, the fully vaccinated people will be able to travel and they can show the Aarogya Setu app to government officials instead of carrying the vaccination certificate with them.