Aarogya Setu App now on 3 crore Jio Phones: Here’s how you can also download it

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Over 30M Jio Phone users have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app.

Aarogya Setu app has become a mandatory application to have in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The app has been available for Android and iOS for a while now and it recently arrived for the popular Jio Phone. The feature phone runs on KaiOS and does support 4G, which allows users to install the contact tracing app. Now, the app has been installed over 30 million times on the Jio Phone models.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) via a tweet on Monday. On the Google Play Store, the app has already crossed 100 million downloads.

#AarogyaSetu App is now trusted by 30 Million Jio Phone users.



Join the fight against #Coronavirus and download the @SetuAarogya App today on KaiOS Platform, Jio Phones.#SetuMeraBodyguard @reliancejio @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/oA5TG9j82Z — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) June 8, 2020

If you have not downloaded the app yet, here’s how you can download it on your Jio Phone or Jio Phone 2.

How to download Aarogya Setu app on Jio Phone?

Open the JioStore app on your JioPhone. Head over to the Health section. You should see the Aarogya Setu app listed on top. Download and install it on your phone. Open the Aarogya Setu app from the app drawer. Enter your mobile number and OTP for verification. Now, fill in all the required details to setup the application.

Once done, the app will be able to use your phone’s Bluetooth to check if you have come in contact with any COVID-19 patient. This will not only help save you from the coronavirus but also help others to stay away from you if you are somehow a carrier.

Also Read: Remove China Apps: A list of popular Chinese apps on Android, iOS

With more people registering on the platform, the government aims to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in India. This is why the government has made it mandatory to download and install the app at least for people going to work.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage