Aadhaar-PAN online linking: How to check if PAN, Aadhaar are linked already

Aadhaar-PAN Link has become mandatory. Here's how you can check your status.

Aadhaar-PAN link online: Recenlty, the Indian government announced the last date for linking of PAN card with Aadhaar card. The link between the two government identity cards has been made mandatory. In case a person fails to do so, their PAN cards will get inoperative starting April 1, 2021. This will affect customers as they will not be allowed to carry out transactions wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory. Such customers may also face a penalty of Rs 1,000 as per the Finance Bill, 2021.

According to the new rule, the government has made it mandatory to furnish an Aadhaar card while applying for a new PAN card. In the case of new PAN card applicants, interlinking is done automatically at the application stage.

If you are not sure whether you linked your PAN Card with your Aadhaar card or not, here's how you can check the status online:

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status online?

Head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal via this link. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details. Click on the 'Check status' option. Here, you should be able to see whether your PAN Card and Aadhaar card are linked or not. In case your PAN Card and Aadhaar card are not linked yet, here's how you can link them - PAN-Aadhaar Linking last date: How to link Aadhaar with PAN online

How to check Aadhaar-PAN link status via SMS

To link PAN with Aadhaar, you will have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 through your registered mobile number. In the text message, just type, 'UIDAIPAN (12digit Aadhaar number) space (10 digit PAN Number).' For Example: UIDPAN 100023456789 XXYZ0123X

