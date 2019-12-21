2020 iPhone could come with sensor-shift image stabilisation: Know what it is

2020 iPhone with sesnor-shift image stabilisation

Every year, iPhones become the most-anticipated smartphones for us. We all want to know what new Apple’s new iteration will offer. As 2020 is at our doorsteps, the mandatory iPhone rumours have begun flowing in. The most recent one suggests that the 2020 iPhones will include improved camera features. Read on to know more:

2020 iPhones with new camera feature

According to a report by Digitimes, Apple’s high-end 2020 lineup of iPhones are likely to come with the sensor-shift image stabilisation. To enable the camera feature, the premium 2020 iPhone models are expected to sport hardware components. Apple currently uses optical image stabilisation or OIS for two of the lens in the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

For those who don’t know, sensor-shift image stabilisation is an in-camera solution to reduce shaky photos during long exposures.

As opposed to OIS or EIS, sensor-shift stabilisation works by moving around the camera sensor with the help of electrical actuators. To make images more stable, the feature calculates the speed and direction of the motion of the sensor in real-time.

However, there is no word on whether or not Apple will replace OIS by sensor-shift stabilisation or will keep both.

As a reminder, Apple is likely to make four smartphones in 2020. There could be a 5.4-inch variant, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch one. The smartphones are expected to support 5G and come with OLED displays.

Additionally, the high-end variant could ditch Apple’s lightning port and go for a portless experience.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are just rumours and we lack concrete information. As there's some time in the launch of the 2020 iPhones, we will update you with more rumours and official information.

