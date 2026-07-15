Delhi flags 108 government school buildings unsafe; seven may be razed soon

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has identified 108 government and government-aided school buildings as unsafe and hazardous. Following the findings, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a comprehensive structural audit of all old government school buildings in the national capital. A preliminary inspection by the Education Department and the PWD found that 54 buildings are in a severely dilapidated condition. The government has initiated the process for their demolition and seven school buildings could be demolished in the coming months.

The Education Department will carry out digital profiling of all school buildings, assessing structural integrity, fire safety, and other safety standards and Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out safety inspections and cost assessments of existing school buildings. The government has also initiated a plan to construct new permanent school buildings on 27 vacant government plots. The work will be carried out in a phased manner to ensure that students' education is not disrupted during the process.

New BR Ambedkar University campus to be set up in North Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier approved the construction of a new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi in Dheerpur, North Delhi, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,668 crore. The new campus is expected to expand access to quality, modern, and future-ready higher education in the national capital and provide world-class academic facilities to thousands of students. The Expenditure Finance Committee of the Delhi government, chaired by CM Gupta, approved the project. Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Education Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department will now undertake the next stages of implementation. The new Ambedkar University campus to be developed in Dhirpur will not only enhance Delhi's capacity in higher education but will also set a new standard for a modern, inclusive, and sustainable educational environment.

According to the Chief Minister, this state-of-the-art campus, to be developed on an area of ​​approximately 20 hectares (50 acres), will be developed in a phased manner to accommodate approximately 8,000 students. In the first phase, the campus will have the capacity to accommodate 5,400 students, along with hostel facilities for 840 students, and residential facilities for faculty and staff will also be provided.

The new campus will include modern academic blocks, a central library, an administrative building, student facilities, a grand auditorium with a capacity of 2,500 seats, sports infrastructure, and parking facilities.

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