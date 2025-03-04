Free Fire rolls out Holi special 'Red Carpet Focus' event with many rewards Free Fire's special Holi event, 'Red Carpet Focus', rewards players for spinning. The event lasts for 15 days, starting today.

A vibrant event has been launched in Free Fire Max to celebrate the special occasion of Holi 2025. This event, known as Red Carpet Focus, introduces an exclusive emote that allows your character to make a grand entrance during matchmaking. Players can expect a colourful background along with the visible 'Holi Hai' tag. Game developer Garena aims for this event to enrich the gaming experience for Indian players and enhance the festive spirit.

Free Fire Max Red Carpet Focus event

The Red Carpet Focus event in Free Fire Max kicks off today and will run for the next 15 days. During this time, gamers have the chance to spin and win the unique Red Carpet Focus emote, as well as various exciting items such as a parachute, weapon skins, pet food, a skyboard, and grenade skins.

Reward List:

Red Carpet Focus Emote

Cube Fragment

Prismatic Weapon Loot Crate

Parachute-Superstar

Pet Food

Supply Crate

Skyboard

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Grenade-Superstar

How to Spin:

Garena Free Fire Max’s Red Carpet Focus is a luck-based event, meaning the rewards you receive depend on chance. To spin, you’ll first need to select the items you don’t want from the reward list. After removing these items, the remaining rewards will be available for you to win.

Here’s how to participate:

Open the Free Fire Max game. Tap on the store button. Look for the Red Carpet Focus Event in the Highlights section and tap on it. Remove two items from the reward list that you don’t wish to get. Hit the Spin button. You’ll then receive your reward.

Enjoy the celebration and good luck with your spins!

