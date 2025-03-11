Free Fire MAX Pro League begins, all details here, including schedule, format Free Fire MAX Pro League 2025 has started with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. There will be 18 teams in the event, and they will be divided into 3 groups.

SkySports has officially kicked off the Free Fire MAX Pro League 2025, starting today, March 11, 2025. This exciting tournament will run until March 16, 2025, and boasts an impressive prize pool of Rs 15 lakh. A total of 18 teams will compete in this thrilling event. Read on for the complete schedule and format details of this much-anticipated tournament.

Free Fire MAX Pro League 2025 schedule

For those interested, the live stream of the Free Fire MAX Pro League 2025 can be found on their YouTube channel. The league consists of three stages: the Knockout Stage, Point Rush, and Grand Finals.

Knockout Stage

Kicking off today, March 11, the Knockout stage features 18 teams divided into three groups. Each group will play a total of 12 matches. The top 12 teams from the points table will advance to the Rush and Grand Finals, while teams ranked from 13 to 18 will unfortunately be eliminated from the tournament.

Point Rush

The second stage, Point Rush, is set to begin on March 15. In this phase, the top 12 teams will play six matches, and points will be awarded based on their placements. The points distribution is as follows:

1st Place – 10 points

2nd Place – 7 points

3rd Place – 5 points

4th Place – 3 points

5th Place – 2 points

6th Place – 1 point

7th to 12th Places – 0 points

The top 12 teams from the Knockout stage will also move on to the third phase of the tournament.

Grand Finals

The Grand Finals will take place on March 16, 2025, featuring the top 12 teams from the previous stages. To clinch victory, a team must be the first to reach 80 points and secure a Booyah. A total of eight matches will be played during this final stage, offering teams the chance to earn significant prize money. In addition, fans tuning in for the live stream will have opportunities to win exciting rewards.

