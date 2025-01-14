BGMI players to get Mahindra BE 6 themed items, rewards starting January 16 

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mahindra BE 6 themed items in BGMI

Krafton India and Mahindra have forged a unique partnership, bringing Mahindra's electric SUV, the BE 6, into the world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This exciting collaboration aims to deliver an exceptional and innovative gaming experience tailored for India’s tech-savvy youth. As a result of the Krafton x Mahindra alliance, players can look forward to a variety of new vehicle skins introduced in this popular battle royale game.

BGMI X Mahindra SUV BE 6

The partnership between BGMI and Mahindra promises to immerse players in the game with special in-game items inspired by the BE 6. These items will include stylish outfits like Quantum and Chrono Charge, alongside thrilling gameplay tools such as the Volt Tracer Gun and the Neon Drop BE 6 Parachute. Players will have the opportunity to unlock goodies like the Flashvolt BE 6 Backpack and the Sparkstrike Pan, among others.

To further enrich the gaming experience, players will have the chance to obtain Mahindra Event Crates and special rewards. However, gamers will need to complete specific tasks to earn these incentives. A standout feature of this collaboration is the possibility for players to win the Mahindra BE 6 eSUV. By completing in-game missions, players can collect "Nitro Wheels," which they can then redeem in Mahindra Event Crates.

Additionally, players are encouraged to create short videos (10-30 seconds) showcasing the BE 6 within BGMI and share them on Instagram or YouTube. To participate, they must tag the official accounts of BGMI and Mahindra Electric while using the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge. This partnership promises to elevate the player experience significantly.

New Skins Coming with the 3.6 Update

As a heads-up, the BGMI Mahindra BE 6 skin is set to hit the game with the upcoming 3.6 update. This update will introduce a new Sacred Quartet themed mode, along with various other themes and features to enhance gameplay. Players can also expect the launch of the new Metro Royale Season update and the much-anticipated Metro Royale mode.

