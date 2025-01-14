iPhone 14 available for Rs 18,799 in Republic Day Sale for eligible users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 discount

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in 2022, and now, over two years later, the price has significantly dropped. If you're considering purchasing an iPhone in 2025, this is a fantastic opportunity to snag the iPhone 14 at a reduced price. Flipkart is offering substantial discounts on different variants of this iPhone series.

iPhones are renowned for their premium design and robust security features. Despite being two years old, the iPhone 14 continues to outperform many Android smartphones in terms of performance. Powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 14 provides a seamless experience, even during resource-heavy tasks and multitasking.

Significant price drop on iPhone 14

As the Republic Day rolls in, Flipkart has made a remarkable price cut on the iPhone 14. Currently, you can snag this smartphone at its lowest price yet. The iPhone 14 was originally priced at Rs 59,900, but with a generous discount of 14 percent, the price has now plummeted to Rs 50,999.

In addition to this flat 14 percent discount, Flipkart is also offering several other promotional deals. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when using HDFC bank card. You even have the option to purchase this smartphone on an EMI plan starting at just Rs 1,793. Moreover, Flipkart has introduced a strong exchange offer, allowing you to save even more.

If you have an old smartphone, you could potentially exchange it for up to Rs 30,200. Even if you receive only half of this value, you could still acquire the iPhone 14 at a very attractive price. However, keep in mind that the exchange value will depend on the physical condition and functionality of your old device.

Features of the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is designed with an aluminum frame and a glass back panel. It boasts an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ support, protected by a ceramic shield glass.

For peak performance, it houses the Apple A15 Bionic processor. Its impressive dual-camera setup includes 12 + 12 megapixel sensors, perfect for capturing stunning photos. The device offers up to 6GB of RAM and comes with a generous 512GB of storage.

