These are the five games from Upload VR's E3 2021 showcase.

Upload VR has returned to E3 with its third annual showcase of the most inventive and intriguing games coming to VR. According to The Verge, as the medium continues to mature year after year, it continues to be a platform for developers to innovate.

While not all of the games shown were brand new announcements, here are five games from the showcase that one can look forward to immersing themselves in soon.

First announced for PSVR earlier this year, 'Song in the Smoke' is a VR survival game and a departure for developer 17-Bit, better known for cartoony indie games like 'Skulls of the Shogun' and 'Galak-Z'.

In a new developer diary, studio CEO Jake Kazdal explains how VR made him want to create not just a game but a fully living and breathing world. It's coming to Oculus Rift and Quest, and PSVR this summer.

VR is home to many terrific rhythm games, but 'Unplugged' may have the coolest hook. It's a game about playing air guitar and by that it means one does only play with their hands' thanks to hand-tracking technology on Quest and other supported PC VR.

Better yet, the new trailer shows one can play The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright'.

Who remembers playing 'Nerf Ultimate Championship'? The reveal trailer admittedly doesn't give too much away but it looks stylish, those Nerf guns look terrific and it's from Emmy-award winning VR studio Secret Location. It's an Oculus exclusive coming in 2022.

This stylish 'SUSHI BEN VR' game sees one trying to save their favourite sushi bar from going out of business.

However, instead of serving up sushi, one's task is actually to convince other people to come to eat there so there's much more of a narrative focus brought to life with some vibrant manga-style comic book panels. It's coming in 2022.

Coming to Oculus Quest on July 15, 'A Township Tale' is an open-world RPG designed specifically for VR, which wonderfully acknowledges how you and everyone else don't have any legs.

You'll be able to forge a new identity, whether as a blacksmith, minter, woodcutter, warrior or archer in an immersive fantasy world.

