Is PUBG Mobile India launching on Jan 19? Here’s the answer

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA PUBG Mobile India release date is not confirmed yet.

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most-awaited mobile games in the country. PUBG Mobile was banned in India under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and a few months after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced the launch of the Indian version of the game. While the company has been putting efforts lately, the government of India has not yet given a green signal to the app’s launch.

However, a few recent reports are suggesting that the game is launching in India tomorrow, January 19. While the company has not yet given an official release date yet, a YouTube video released recently claimed that the game will launch tomorrow.

Is PUBG Mobile India launching on January 19?

There are plenty of reports suggesting that the game is launching in India on Jan 19. However, these are just reports from various sources and not an official confirmation from the company. The upcoming game’s official website still shows a “Coming Soon” tab for the visitors. This clearly shows that the company has still not received a green signal from the government.

There are reports suggesting that the game could launch in March, which is still believable. Also, we have seen only one teaser from the company so far and as the launch date comes close, we should see even more engagement on the company’s social media channels.

It is also worth mentioning that we would most likely start playing FAU:G before we get to try out the PUBG Mobile India app. nCore Games is gearing up to launch the Indian army inspired game in the country on January 26.