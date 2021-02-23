PUBG Mobile 1.2 update rolled out globally: APK Download link, new features and more

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile 1.2 update APK download link is now available globally.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update was made available for the global version of the game earlier this month. While it was earlier available as an update via the app store, Tencent Games has now also made the APK download link available for gamers. The update brings quite a lot of changes on board.

According to a report by Insidesport, the APK download link for PUBG Mobile 1.2 update has been made available via the company’s website. The update was rolled out in a phased manner and if the update has not yet arrived on your smartphone, you can choose to download the APK file instead.

Here’s how you can download and install the latest version of the game on your Android smartphone:

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 APK download link

Download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update APK file via this link.

Make sure ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option is enabled in the Settings menu of your smartphone.

Now just open the downloaded APK file to begin the installation.

Notably, PUBG Mobile has been banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. So, it is advised not to download the game if you reside in India.

In case you are in a different country and manage to download the update, here are the new features that you will get to explore:

One of the major features that come with the new PUBG Mobile 1.2 update is the new limited Runic Power Gameplay. This basically allows players to choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island and it will be available for players until March 7.

The company has also added a new weapon called the FAMAS gun, which will be available in the classic maps for the battle royale mode. It is worth noting that the gun uses 5.56 ammo.

Tencent Games has also added a new Armor mode in EvoGround. Apart from this, the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update also offers performance improvements, security improvements, and much more.