PUBG Mobile 1.2 update starts rolling out on Android, iOS: New features, improvements and more

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update: PUBG Mobile global version has started receiving the much-awaited 1.2 update. The new update brings a ton of new features onboard alongside various in-game improvements. Tencent Games claims that the update will be made available to the masses starting 3:00 UTC, January 12 on the Apple App Store. Android users, on the other hand, will be able to update the game via Google Play Store at 03:00 UTC on the same day.

The all-new PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs in at around 615MB on Android. As for the iOS users, the update will weigh in at around 1.5GB for them. In order to upload the update files, the company will have to take down the server for some time. This means that during that t9ime, PUBG Mobile players won’t be able to enjoy the game.

The users who choose to update the game to the latest version will get rewarded generously. The company has announced that the update rewards will include 2,888 BP, 100 AG and an Acolyte of Justice Backpack. Notably, the users will need to update the game before January 17 in order to receive the rewards.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update offers a new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will be available until March 7. The new gameplay will allow players to choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island for gaining unique abilities during the match. It will also act as the theme for Royale Pass Season 17.

The new update also brings a new weapon called FAMAS. The gun uses 5.56 ammo and will be available in the classic maps for the battle royale mode.

Apart from this, the Tencent Games is also bringing the new Armor mode, which is set to launch on February 5 in EvoGround. Furthermore, the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update will also kick off the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale: Honor.

Besides all the major feature introductions, the company has added basic performance improvements, security improvements, sight model improvements, skydiving and landing action improvements, among others.

Do note that the update has been released for the global version of PUBG Mobile. The game is currently banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Corporation is working on bringing the game back in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India but it is yet to launch in the country.