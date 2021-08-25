Microgravity: Future of VR gaming is here

Follow us on VR gaming is the future.

The gaming industry has come a long way to a point where everything feels so real on our screens. Thanks to 4K gaming and better rendering of frames, the games feel more immersive than ever. However, that is not where we are going to stop. The door to the future of gaming lies in VR. Virtual Reality or VR is already getting better and could be a blast in the coming years. Microgravity has seen the opportunity and hopped on the wagon as early as possible.

With a huge arena dedicated to gamers, the company aims to bring VR gaming just a few steps away. The gaming centre offers a whole different gaming experience with tons of games on offer.

I went to Microgravity specifically to try out their new free-roam based FarCry 4 VR. As soon as I heard about it, the gamer inside me was jumping around to try it out. I have played FarCry on PC in the past and I know the game is quite interesting. What I never knew was that the game can go to a whole different level with VR.

Image Source : INDIATV It feels like you are literally in a different world.

In order to try out the VR experience, we were called inside a huge room that had the cameras and sensors set up all around. We were also asked to wear the equipment including the VR glasses and headphones. They also handed over a gun to us that had the trigger, as well as a manual, reload mechanism.

Now, the question that was running in my mind was what if I bash into someone or the wall during the game. Zero Latency already had a solution for that problem. The sensors gave us an indication on the VR glasses if were about to collide with something or someone. When we came too close to the object or the person, the game even paused for everyone to ensure no one gets hurt.

Getting into the game itself, after a couple of minutes, it literally started feeling as if I was in a whole different world. It was hands down one of the best gaming experiences I have ever had.

Image Source : INDIATV There is also proper sanitisation.

In the free roam theme, the company has other games apart from FarCry 4. It is not only the free roam that users are limited to, the company has also set up various other stations to offer different gaming experiences. There is a mini booth as well that offers a variety of games.

In a nutshell, VR gaming is the future and Microgravity aims to bring it to you and that too at an affordable price.