Why iPhone 16e might be better buy than iPhone 15? iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 16e: Apple's latest iPhone model has been launched in India, starting at a price of Rs 59,900. The iPhone 15 is also available in a similar price range. Given this situation, is it worthwhile to purchase the older iPhone 15?

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16e in the global market, including India. This latest model comes with several significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15. With many features borrowed from the iPhone 16, potential buyers may wonder if opting for the iPhone 15 is still a wise choice.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Price

The iPhone 16e is priced starting at Rs 59,900 and is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 was introduced in 2023, starting at Rs 69,900, also offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 can often be found on e-commerce platforms for about Rs 59,900, placing its price on par with the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Display

Both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, equipped with 1000 nits peak brightness. However, the iPhone 16e showcases a sleek design with a dynamic island display, while the iPhone 15 retains the traditional notch and also supports Face ID functionality.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Processor

The iPhone 16e is powered by the cutting-edge A18 Bionic chip and includes innovative Apple Intelligence features alongside an in-house 5G model. In contrast, the iPhone 15 runs on the A16 Bionic chip and lacks support for these advanced features.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Camera

On the camera front, the iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP single rear camera. In comparison, the iPhone 15 boasts a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both models are equipped with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Battery

The battery life of the iPhone 16e is also impressive, offering up to 26 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 15 provides around 20 hours of video playback.

In summary, while both models have their strengths, the iPhone 16e presents enticing upgrades such as Apple Intelligence, bigger battery and powerful processor that could make it the better choice for many users.

