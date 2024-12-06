Tecno launches India's cheapest foldable smartphone starting at just Rs 34,999

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Phantom V2 Series

Tecno has introduced two new clamshell smartphones in India: the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G and the Phantom V Flip 2 5G. These devices will replace the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G and Phantom V Flip 5G models in the Indian market. The smartphones support GNSS connectivity and feature aerospace-grade hinges for durability.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is priced at Rs 79,999, while the Phantom V Flip 2 5G starts at Rs 34,999. These introductory prices may be accompanied by special bank offers for a limited time, as indicated by the company. The smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon starting December 13.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G colour options

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue, with the Rippling Blue version featuring a vegan leather finish designed by Lowe. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G can be found in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G has a main display measuring 7.85 inches and an exterior 6.42-inch screen suitable for quick tasks. While specific features for the Indian version are not yet disclosed, the international model is equipped with a MediaTek processor, along with significant memory and storage capacity.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device includes three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel portrait camera with zoom capabilities, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, it features two 32-megapixel front cameras.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,750mAh battery that supports fast charging, both wired and wireless. It includes high-quality audio for enhanced sound experiences and various navigation services. Additionally, the device is compatible with the Phantom V Pen and features smart photo editing tools and a unique search function. The folded thickness of the phone is just under 12mm, and when opened, it measures 5.5mm.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch (1,066x1,056 pixels) AMOLED outer screen, both protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 8. The device supports the Always-On Display feature. The global version is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The device features Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. The phone offers similar operating system, connectivity, and AI features as the V Fold 2. It is equipped with a 4,720mAh battery that supports 70W wired fast charging.

ALSO READ: Vi takes different path than Jio, BSNL and Airtel, changes in two affordable plans shock subscribers