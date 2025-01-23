Samsung teases revolutionary tri-fold phone at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Samsung tri fold smartphone

During the launch event for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the South Korean tech giant revealed plans for some cutting-edge devices. Among these is the highly anticipated triple-foldable smartphone. In addition, Samsung teased its upcoming VR headset and the sleek Galaxy S25 Edge, touted as the thinnest smartphone yet. The design of the triple foldable phone was showcased in a prototype shared by the company, which is expected to resemble Huawei's own triple-foldable model.

Samsung, a leader in the foldable smartphone market, aims to release this innovative device in the latter half of the year. Huawei's version, which was launched commercially last year, has set a precedent in this category. Samsung introduced the concept of its triple-foldable phone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) a few years ago, and during the Galaxy Unpacked event in 2025, the company officially teased the prototype, indicating that a market launch is on the horizon.

The triple-foldable smartphone from Samsung is anticipated to feature a display size ranging from 9.9 to 10 inches. When folded, it will take on a more compact smartphone appearance. The device may incorporate a G-style folding design, complete with two hinges to facilitate the folding mechanism. In contrast, Huawei's Mate X showcases an S-shaped design.

However, if recent reports hold true, Samsung plans to produce a limited quantity of its triple-foldable smartphone, with only 200,000 units set for release. These foldable phones are designed to bend open in both directions, allowing users to unfold them for a tablet-like experience, while still being compact when folded.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a thickness of 6.4mm and features a dual-camera setup on the back. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ include a triple-camera system. The starting price for this series in the Indian market is Rs 80,999.

