Samsung Galaxy Watch FE gets massive discount in Republic Day sale, available for just Rs 1,111 per month

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches have gained immense popularity for two primary reasons: their premium features and sleek design, balanced by their steep price tag. Because of these high costs, many middle-class or lower-income individuals often think twice before purchasing a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch. However, what if we told you that you could own one for just Rs 1,111 per month? You may find it hard to believe, but it’s true—right now, you can take home a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch for less than Rs 10,000!

E-commerce giant Flipkart is rolling out fantastic deals on smartwatches from various brands this Republic Day. Among these offers, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is available at a significantly reduced price. Let’s dive into the details of this exciting deal on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE discount on Flipkart

Launched in June 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features durable Sapphire crystal glass and runs on WearOS 4. It boasts connectivity options such as NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. With 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, it’s powered by an Exynos dual-core processor.

While its regular price on Flipkart is Rs 29,999, a fantastic 66 percent discount is currently being offered, bringing the price down to just Rs 9,999.

In addition to this generous discount, Flipkart has some enticing bank offers that can help you save even more. For instance, if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll receive 5 percent cashback. Additionally, those paying with an HDFC Bank card can get an instant discount of Rs 1,250. Plus, you have the option to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE on an EMI plan, with monthly payments as low as Rs 1,111 if you use an American Express card.

