Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus with upgraded camera launched in India

Samsung recently hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event, where they introduced their newest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S25. This series replaces last year's Galaxy S24 and includes three models: the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25. This year, Samsung has built on its previous advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) by making it more integrated into the phone. The new models feature smart assistants that can understand and respond to text, speech, images, and videos, making it easier for users to interact with their devices in a more natural way.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus now feature an AMOLED 2X display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, an upgraded camera system, and default 10-bit HDR video recording. Both models are built with Armor Aluminum frames and include several additional enhancements. Here are all the details you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus price and availability

Samsung has announced that the pricing for the Galaxy S25 begins at USD 799 (approximately Rs. 69,100) for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for USD 859 (approximately Rs. 74,300). Pricing information for the 12GB and 512GB option has not yet been disclosed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ starts at a price of USD 999 (approximately Rs. 86,400) for the base model, which features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also a 12GB and 512GB variant priced at USD 1,119 (approximately Rs. 96,700).

The Galaxy S25 will be available in several colour options including Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow, as well as exclusive colorways such as Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold through the company's website.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus are equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ come with 12GB of RAM, marking an increase from the previously standard 8GB. The S25 starts with a minimum storage capacity of 128GB, with additional options of 256GB and 512GB available.

In terms of performance, the S25 series includes vapor chambers that are 40 percent larger and employ a tailored thermal interface material for improved cooling.

The dimensions of the S25 and S25+ screens are consistent with prior models, featuring a 6.2-inch display for the S25 and a 6.7-inch display for the S25+. However, both devices are reported to be 0.4mm thinner and slightly lighter than their predecessors, without an increase in battery capacity.

The S25+ is equipped with a 1440p+ display, while the S25 utilizes a 1080p+ display. Both devices utilize LTPO OLED technology with a refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz. The S25 has a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25+ has a 4,900mAh battery. Charging capabilities are also unchanged, with the S25+ featuring 45W wired charging (achieving 65 percent charge in 30 minutes) and the S25 offering 25W wired charging (50 percent charge in 30 minutes). Wireless charging is supported at 15W using Qi technology.

Camera upgrades for the S25 series focus on the ProVisual Engine. Although specific sensor model numbers have not been disclosed, the setup reportedly includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The 12MP selfie camera remains the same as previous models.

Notably, the S25 series introduces default 10-bit HDR video recording and a Galaxy Log function. Enhanced noise reduction for nighttime videos and the Audio Eraser feature, which filters various sound categories in videos, have also been integrated. For still photography, the Expert RAW feature offers a Virtual Aperture for depth-of-field control, while the Portrait Studio has received enhancements for more accurate facial expressions.

Regarding hardware, both models feature Armor Aluminum frames with recycled materials, and the batteries contain at least 50 percent recycled cobalt. The devices carry an IP68 rating for water submersion up to 1.5m (5ft) for 30 minutes. Connectivity features encompass 5G support (including mmWave in certain regions), Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4; UWB connectivity is not included.

The S25 series introduces One UI 7, promising software updates and support for 7 years. Security features improve with the integration of post-quantum cryptography, enhancing the longevity of encrypted data against future quantum computing challenges.

The Personal Data Engine enables on-device AI capabilities, allowing users to use simple requests to locate old photos without transmitting data externally. The new Now Bar on the lockscreen provides contextually relevant suggestions throughout the day. The functionality of the side button has been expanded to activate Gemini, accessible across Samsung, Google, and select third-party applications.

Other updates include Circle to Search, which now recognizes various digital inputs, along with a Call Transcript feature that organizes call history. The Write Assist tool summarizes and formats notes, while Drawing Assist converts sketches or textual descriptions into images.

