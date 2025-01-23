Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: New device teased at Galaxy S25 Series launch event

Follow us on Image Source : X Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has made a striking debut, with the South Korean tech giant unveiling the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra on the global stage. Alongside this series, the company has also given fans a sneak peek of its slimmest phone yet. Initially rumoured to be named the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, the company has now confirmed it will be called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. This sleek model is set to go head-to-head with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim.

Unveiled at the Unpacked Event

Samsung officially introduced this phone during its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025, which took place on January 22. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in the first half of the year, potentially alongside the iPhone SE 4.

During the presentation, a glimpse of this ultra-thin device was showcased, highlighting its impressive thickness of just 6.4mm and a dual-camera setup on the back. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ that were launched recently feature a triple-camera system. The initial pricing for this Samsung series in the Indian market starts at Rs 80,999.

Features to look forward to

According to earlier leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it appears that this model will be exclusive to the domestic market in South Korea. It is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, along with robust features akin to the other models in the S25 lineup.

Not to be outdone, Apple is also gearing up to release its own ultra-slim device, the iPhone 17 Air, later this year. Recent information suggests that Apple’s offering will measure 5.8mm in thickness, making it slimmer than Samsung’s upcoming S25 Edge. Furthermore, this model will not include a slot for physical SIM cards, which may impact its availability in China.

