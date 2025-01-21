Realme GT 6 top variant gets massive discount on Republic Day Sale, now available for just Rs 31,999

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme GT 6 discount

The price of the Realme GT 6 gaming smartphone has seen a significant reduction. Launched in the latter half of last year, this smartphone supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Currently, a flat discount of Rs 7,000 is being offered for those interested in purchasing this device, along with additional benefits like no-cost EMI options. As a flagship model from Realme, it boasts a range of powerful features, including a pro-grade camera.

Realme GT 6 discount

You can choose from three storage variants of the Realme GT 6: 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 16GB RAM + 512GB. The phone is available in two attractive colors, Razor Green and Fluid Silver. During the Republic Day sale on Realme's website, customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 6,000.

Specifically, if you opt for the top-tier 16GB RAM + 512GB variant, you will receive an instant discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the price down to Rs 38,999. Additionally, the company is offering a bank discount of up to Rs 6,000, potentially allowing you to save a total of up to Rs 13,000 on your purchase. With all these offers, you can get Realme GT 6 smartphone with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs 31,999.

Features of Realme GT 6

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, this phone comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It also includes cutting-edge GenAI features.

The Realme GT 6 flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 6,000 nits, combined with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for a smoother user experience.

The device supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging and houses a robust 5,500mAh battery. It operates on Realme UI 5, based on Android 14.

On the back, the Realme GT 6 features a versatile triple camera setup, including a 50MP OIS camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.

