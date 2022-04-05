Realme C31 Review: Budget smartphone packed will great specs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme C31, along with the box.

The C31 - Realme's new addition to the company's impressive range of super-saver, pocket-friendly phones. This phone is the successor of the C21, with updates that will completely change the game. With a 6.5 inch LCD display and a 13-megapixel triple rear camera, you will not believe this phone sells for just Rs. 8999.

But first, a quick look at the phone's specifications:

3 GB RAM, 4 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM, 64 GB ROM| Expandable up to 1 TB

16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD Display

13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP | 5MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Comes with multi-SIM card slots

Realme C31 review

The back panel is textured for a better feel.



Here is a quick review to find out if this phone is for you

Price: This phone retails at Rs. 8,999 for the base price. For the price, keep your expectations low, but also expect to have them met. The top-end model retails at Rs 9,999, for which you will get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory. The price is decent, and this phone stands out amongst other phones in the budget segment.

Display: With a notch display and curved edges, the 6.5-inch HD+ display is okay-ish for the price. The maximum resolution that this phone can support is 720p, and there is no 90Hz refresh rate.

Display image

The 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch.



Battery: A 5000mAh battery that lasts pretty long, and a 10W charger - C31's battery specifications. With a full battery and minimum usage, the battery lasted a full day for me. While gaming, I noticed that the battery stayed long still, with around 5% going down every hour. 10W is underwhelming in the current market, as slow charging is not something that appeals to all.

Camera: C31 equips three rear cameras, and the main one comes with 13 megapixels. The second one comes with a 2 mp macro, the third one is for monochrome photos. On the front, is a 5mp camera for selfies. The cameras are good, the main back lens clicks decent photos under good light. The macro lens is decent, and the rear cameras are surprisingly fast. The videos disappointed me, as the pixel rate appeared to be slow. However, there are multiple modes available, like Auto HDR, Burst, Time Lapse, Macro, and Night Pro.

Three rear-end cameras

Image captured on Realme C31

A chandelier captured with the main rear-end camera.

Image of a flower using the macro lens







Performance: C31 comes with a T612 processor, and 4GB ram. You can get LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This phone stands out among competitors, and the performance is better, meaning a faster switch rate. You can check emails, use Whatsapp, and play games conveniently.

Design: The C31 is made of polycarbonate material, and has a textured back-panel body, to protect the phone from slipping off your fingers. The texture limits the fingerprint sensor to be on the back. Realme took the smart turn here, by placing the fingerprint sensor on the power button, making it more accessible. There is a headphone jack on the bottom of the phone, and the SIM card jack and volume buttons are on the side. With a strong build quality, this phone has a charming design, that appeals to most.

Sleek edge of the phone.

Speakers: Loudspeakers are located on the bottom edge, this phone can play music at loud volumes and has a good base. While gaming, I've noticed that you might need headphones, as the sound might be unclear at times. The front speakers are perfect, though.

Verdict

After using the phone for a while, it is safe to say that I had thoroughly enjoyed C31. Its display is decent, and the camera matches the price. Watching Youtube videos, playing games and switching apps were smooth. The battery lasts long, and there are significantly more pros than cons in this Realme series. For Rs. 8,999, this phone can be your best choice.