Realme 14 Pro Lite arrives in India to take on Redmi and Oppo budget smartphones Realme 14 Pro Lite is available in two variants in India. The smartphone is offered in two colours, with a price starting at Rs 21,999.

Realme has unveiled a new smartphone in India, adding to its 14 Series lineup, which already includes the 14 Pro 5G and 14 Pro+ 5G models. The newly launched Realme 14 Pro Lite boasts several impressive features such as a 6.7-inch curved Pro XDR AMOLED display, a peak brightness of 2000 nits, and the powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 14 Pro Lite.

Realme 14 Pro Lite India price and availability

The Realme 14 Pro Lite comes in two stunning colours: Glass Gold and Glass Purple. It is available in two storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The starting price is set at Rs 21,999 for the base variant, while the model with larger storage is available for Rs 23,999. You can find this phone on Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Realme 14 Pro Lite specifications

Featuring a generous 6.7-inch curved Pro XDR AMOLED display, the Realme 14 Pro Lite offers a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and options for up to 256GB of internal storage. Users can also take advantage of virtual RAM expansion for an additional 8GB of RAM. This chip powers various AI features including AI Best Face, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, and AI Eye Protection.

The device is powered by a robust 5,200mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. Right out of the box, it runs on Android 15 OS with Realme UI 6 custom skin.

On the photography front, the rear features a dual camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 32MP front camera.

Other noteworthy features include dual-mode 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, dual speakers with Hi-Res audio, an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, and an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro launch in India, aims to challenge the OnePlus Nord 4 Series