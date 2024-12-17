Poco C75, Poco M7 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 7,999

Follow us on Poco C75, Poco M7 Pro

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Poco, has introduced two new smartphones in India: the Poco C75 and the Poco M7 Pro. The Poco M7 Pro is part of M Series and features a display with high brightness and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Poco C75 is part of Poco’s C Series and is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset and includes a dual camera setup. Here are all the details you need to know about Poco C75 and Poco M7 Pro.

Poco C75 and Poco M7 Pro Pricing and Availability

The Poco M7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the top-end variant with 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs 15,999. This smartphone will be available on Flipkart starting December 20 at 12 PM. The Poco C75 5G is priced at Rs 7,999 for the single 4+64GB variant and will be available on Flipkart starting December 19 at 12 PM.

Poco C75 and Poco M7 Pro specifications

Poco M7 Pro:

The Poco M7 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device operates on Android 14 based HyperOS and is promised to receive two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,110 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Its camera system includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens, while the front camera has a resolution of 20MP.

Poco C75:

The Poco C75 5G features a 6.88-inch display with a resolution of 1640×720 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, with options for up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. This model also runs on Android 14 based HyperOS and is set to receive two years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

The device has a 5160mAh battery with 18W charging support. Its dual camera setup consists of a 50MP main camera and a 1.8MP QVGA secondary camera, with a 5MP front camera for selfies.

