Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro with AI Suite launched in India, starting at Rs 37,999

Oppo has unveiled a new smartphone series in India, the Oppo Reno 13 Series, which includes the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. These models are set to replace the previous Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The main differences between the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro lie in the camera capabilities, battery performance, and available RAM and storage options. Key features of these smartphones include the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, an impressive 5,800mAh battery, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, a 3.5x Telephoto Super Zoom lens, and support for underwater photography, among other enhancements.

Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro India price and availability

The Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G will be offered in two configurations: the 12GB+256GB variant priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB+512GB variant priced at Rs 54,999. The Oppo Reno13 5G is available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration for Rs 37,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 39,999. The Oppo Reno13 Series will be available for purchase starting January 11 through online and offline channels.

Interested buyers who purchase the Oppo Reno13 Series from mainline retail outlets, the Oppo E-store, and Flipkart can benefit from a 6-month Liquid Damage Protection and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

In addition to this, those purchasing OPPO Reno13 5G from Flipkart can avail bank discounts of Rs 3,799 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 3,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. For the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G, there is a discount of Rs 4,999 on the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 5,499 on the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are similar in many aspects, including specifications and features.

Both smartphones are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

They also feature a 120Hz 1.5K display with a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits and a 50-megapixel selfie camera, utilising a JN5 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Both models run Android 15-based ColorOS 15, include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and have IP68, IP66, and IP69 certification.

There are distinct features that differentiate the Pro model from the standard version.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear, while the Reno 13 features a dual camera setup. The rear cameras of the Reno 13 Pro consist of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In contrast, the Reno 13 includes a 50-megapixel OIS main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

Additionally, the size of the phones varies: the Reno 13 Pro has a 6.83-inch display, while the Reno 13 has a 6.59-inch screen.

The battery capacity also differs, with the Reno 13 housing a 5,600mAh battery and the Reno 13 Pro featuring a 5,800mAh battery.

RAM and storage options vary as well, as the Reno 13 offers 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, whereas the Pro variant offers 12GB RAM, with a base variant of 256GB storage and a top model with 512GB storage.

