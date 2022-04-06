Oppo K10 quick review: Is this new budget phone going to win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oppo K10 quick review

Oppo's new K10 is the brand's new addition to its budget series. The Chinese brand has already released the K series in China, and this phone is the first in India. The original K series comes with a 5G connection, however, the K10 only comes with a 4G.

The phone is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model.

Specifications:

6 GB, 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

16.74 cm (6.59 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

Impressed with the specifications? Read our review to find out if this phone is for you!

Redmi K10 - Design and display

Right off the bet, the K10 has a very appealing design. There are two color variants, both with a premium look. The polycarbonate material used for the phone makes it sturdy, and the textured back gives a smooth feel when you hold the phone. Oppo claims that there will be no fingerprint marks or scratches on the back, and they didn't disappoint. So, even if you decide not to put on a case on the phone, the phone wouldn't be damaged with everyday use.



K10 has a headphone jack on the bottom and a bottom-firing speaker. Along with the bottom speaker, the earpiece also gives a blasting sound.

A 6.59-inch LCD with a Full-HD+ (2412x1080) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate are pretty standard for other phones in the same price backdrop. However, the no-notch display takes the feel up another notch.

The display is good enough to watch shows, enjoy movies- especially with the full HD resolution, and play games that require a high refresh rate. 90Hz makes switching from app to app and scrolling very easy.

Cameras

The back panel has three rear cameras - the main one with a 50-megapixel capacity, macro, and depth. However, there is no ultra-wide camera which is a bummer. There's a 16-megapixel camera for the front.



The pictures that we have taken on the rear cameras are decent. They have the required depth, and the images are well lit, clear, and saturated. The front camera plays the same role. Oppo has the same cameras on all its budget phones, and the K10 is special - as it comes with an AI palette. You can change the tone of your photo and change the presets, which makes photography on the phone even more fun.

The cameras perform well, both in lighting and in the dark. The front camera struggles a bit at night, and even on the rear cameras, night shots lacked depth. All macro shots work great.

Performance and battery

K10 has good performance, as the features that Oppo promises to deliver are met easily. Snapdragon 650 allows fast usage, and with a 90Hz refresh rate, scrolling is as smooth as butter. Gaming is good too, however, the refresh rate isn't applicable for games. The graphics are decent.



Speaking of the battery, K10 offers nothing that the competitors, like Realmi 9i, aren't offering. We've noticed that the battery lasts 15 hours on a full battery.

Verdict

Oppo's K10 is not very different from the A96 in terms of specs, but this phone has a lot more to offer. Be it stereo speakers, 90 Hz refresh rate, or better performance. The battery charges fast, and last days; the display is sleek and the pricing is pocket-friendly. However, no 5G is a major setback for this phone, as the market is rapidly moving towards a faster connection - like Redmi Note 10S.

Another major thing that lacks with this phone is no ultra-wide option. However, if you're not into photography and videography, this phone is a good pick.