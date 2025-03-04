Oneplus Nord CE4 gets heavy discount, available under Rs 13,000 for eligible buyers This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase the OnePlus Nord CE4 at a great price. OnePlus launched this smartphone last year, featuring a high-speed Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 in April last year, and it has certainly caught the attention of smartphone enthusiasts. This device boasts an appealing design alongside strong features. If you're considering purchasing a smartphone from OnePlus, you'll be pleased to know that the price of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has recently been reduced, making it even more affordable.

Currently, Amazon is offering substantial discounts on this smartphone, presenting an excellent opportunity to snag it at a lower price. The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a stylish glass panel on the back, giving it a distinctive look. Additionally, it comes with generous RAM, ample storage, and a robust processor. Let's delve into the details of the available offers for this smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE4 discount

If you're on the lookout for a top-notch smartphone in the mid-range segment, ideally under Rs 25,000, then this could be the perfect choice for you. The base variant of the OnePlus Nord CE4 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 24,999, reflecting a 12 percent discount from its original price. After this flat reduction, you can bring it home for just Rs 21,999.

Moreover, Amazon is providing attractive bank offers to customers. By using an ICICI Bank credit card, you’ll receive an instant discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 19,999.

The platform is also offering an exchange option, allowing you to trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 18,950. If you manage to get around Rs 7,000 for your old phone, that could lower the final price of the OnePlus Nord CE4 to an impressive Rs 12,999. Keep in mind that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

OnePlus Nord CE4 specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a vibrant 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and peak brightness reaching up to 1100 nits. This smartphone operates on Android 14 straight out of the box.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor built on 4nm technology. You can choose between variants that offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the rear panel houses a dual camera setup with 50+8 megapixels, while a 16-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls. To top it off, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is equipped with a robust 5500mAh battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily demands.

ALSO READ: Free Fire rolls out Holi special 'Red Carpet Focus' event with many rewards