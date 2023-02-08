OnePlus keyboard 81 pro goes official with vintage design and mechanical keys

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS.IN OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Goes Official

OnePlus has recently launched a range of new devices on February 7, including the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus 11, 11R, Buds 2 Pro, Pad tablet, OnePlus TV as well as a glimpse of the upcoming Hub 5G Router. The Chinese smartphone has now made its presence in the PC gaming industry with the launch of a keyboard. The brand's first mechanical keyboard is live now and the company is calling it the Keyboard 81 Pro. It features a unique design with marble-mallow keycaps made of a patented thermoplastic elastomer for a comfortable and springy feel with each keystroke.

The Keyboard 81 Pro has a lightweight aluminum body and a gasket designed to fulfil the gaming needs. It also has a built-in holder and customizable options like hot-swappable switches and open-source firmware. The Bluetooth connection is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 for up to 10 meters of range, and the keyboard has a 4,000mAh battery that can last up to 100 hours at the lowest brightness setting. For wired connections and charging, it makes use of a USB Type-C port, and the battery recharges in about 5 hours.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has built the Keyboard 81 Pro with Keychron under its featuring brand, a new platform focused on co-created innovations. Keychron is a well-known high-end pre-built mechanical keyboard brand, and the Keyboard 81 Pro borrows several features from the Keychron Q1.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro has 81 keys, including a full-size arrow cluster and function row. It has a ten-keyless design to save desk space and supports Windows and Mac layouts.

For switches, the company has created its own linear and tactile switches with OnePlus branding on the top housing. However, it is unclear if the switches are clicky as images show a blue stem, commonly associated with a clicky switch, but this will be confirmed when units start shipping.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will be available in two shades of gray and is set to be released in April, with pricing details to be announced near the launch date.

