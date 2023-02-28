Tuesday, February 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is now available for purchase in India starting at Rs 39,999. The phone features a powerful chipset, fast charging, a productive cooling system, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, among other features.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2023 19:45 IST
Oneplus 11R 5G
Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India

The OnePlus 11R 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone launched recently at the global Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, is furnished with a potent chipset, a productive cooling system, extremely quick charging, and other features.

OnePlus 11R 5G price and offer:

Beginning on February 28, 2023, users in India will be able to purchase the newest performance flagship phone starting at Rs 39,999 through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Shops, Amazon.in, and offline partner retailers. Two RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus 11R 5G which include 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB are available, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999 respectively.

On purchases made using ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in, an immediate discount of Rs 1000 is offered on the OnePlus 11R 5G. Via Citibank Credit Cards and EMI purchases, Citibank customers may now take advantage of an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G. 

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications:

The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, certified with 10-bit HDR10+. 

The phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which performs similarly to the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It comes with a 100W wired charger, which takes less than 30 minutes to replenish the battery to 100 per cent from 10 per cent.

Related Stories
OnePlus Nord watch to launch soon, features leaked- Here is everything you need to know

OnePlus Nord watch to launch soon, features leaked- Here is everything you need to know

OnePlus introduces great offers across 5G enabled smart devices in India

OnePlus introduces great offers across 5G enabled smart devices in India

Amazon announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ to last till Oct 28: All offers, discounts and more

Amazon announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ to last till Oct 28: All offers, discounts and more

Top feature-packed smartphones of 2022

Top feature-packed smartphones of 2022

OnePlus to launch new smartphone, earbuds in February: All you need to know

OnePlus to launch new smartphone, earbuds in February: All you need to know

OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

Amazon offering discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Know more

Amazon offering discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Know more

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

OnePlus 11R and Ace 2: Same Device, Different Markets - Here's Everything We Know!

OnePlus 11R and Ace 2: Same Device, Different Markets - Here's Everything We Know!

OnePlus to launch Q2 Pro smart TV in India: All you need to know

OnePlus to launch Q2 Pro smart TV in India: All you need to know

OnePlus to launch Its first physical keyboard on February 7: Know more

OnePlus to launch Its first physical keyboard on February 7: Know more

OnePlus 11 details leaked ahead of launch: Price, features and more

OnePlus 11 details leaked ahead of launch: Price, features and more

OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

OnePlus 11 5G, buds Pro 2, new smart TV, OnePlus first ever tablet launched in India. Details

OnePlus 11 5G, buds Pro 2, new smart TV, OnePlus first ever tablet launched in India. Details

OnePlus keyboard 81 pro goes official with vintage design and mechanical keys

OnePlus keyboard 81 pro goes official with vintage design and mechanical keys

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

The phone features a triple-camera array on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens.  On the front, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a 16MP camera sensor.

FAQs

Q1 OnePlus is the company from which country?

OnePlus is a Chinese company.

Q2 What is the price of the OnePlus 11R 5G?
Rs 39,+999 is the starting price of the OnePlus 11R 5G.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News