OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone launched recently at the global Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, is furnished with a potent chipset, a productive cooling system, extremely quick charging, and other features.

OnePlus 11R 5G price and offer:

Beginning on February 28, 2023, users in India will be able to purchase the newest performance flagship phone starting at Rs 39,999 through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Shops, Amazon.in, and offline partner retailers. Two RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus 11R 5G which include 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB are available, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999 respectively.

On purchases made using ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in, an immediate discount of Rs 1000 is offered on the OnePlus 11R 5G. Via Citibank Credit Cards and EMI purchases, Citibank customers may now take advantage of an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications:

The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, certified with 10-bit HDR10+.

The phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which performs similarly to the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It comes with a 100W wired charger, which takes less than 30 minutes to replenish the battery to 100 per cent from 10 per cent.

The phone features a triple-camera array on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a 16MP camera sensor.

FAQs

Q1 OnePlus is the company from which country?

OnePlus is a Chinese company.

Q2 What is the price of the OnePlus 11R 5G?

Rs 39,+999 is the starting price of the OnePlus 11R 5G.

